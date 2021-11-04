The Royal British Legion Thailand Remembrance and Poppy Appeal 11.11.21

The Royal British Legion Chonburi branch (RBLT) was formed in July 2007. The only branch in Thailand covering the whole of the country. With membership currently over 170 a large part of which is centred in and around Chonburi province, our membership extends throughout Chiang Mai, Phuket, Korat, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Bangkok.







We are an active branch with strong links to other nations veterans organisations which includes our Thai friends. As long as there are members of the Armed Forces community who need help, we’ll always be here to extend a hand to lift them up.

Remembrance

We are also the custodians of Remembrance, this year, as every year, on the 11th day of the 11th month we will be holding the annual remembrance service at Don Rak war graves cemetery in Kanchanaburi. This service is well attended by expats, ex servicemen and women and diplomatic representatives from not only our host nation but all major countries.







This year we have representatives from including, UK, India, USA, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Canada, Singapore, Kenya, Belgium, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

The service commences at 10.50 and includes wreath laying and readings particular to remembering “those who gave their all” There are still restrictions as applicable to a Red Zone province, but generally the service is open to all.

In addition the UK Embassy arranges a Remembrance Sunday service at the British Club in Bangkok, this year on the 14th November. Entrance is restricted and by application but details can be found on the embassy website at https://www.gov.uk/government/news/british-embassy-bangkok-remembrance-service-at-the-british-club-sunday-14th-november-2021

https://www.britishclubbangkok.org/the-club-event/loy-kratong-day/

For those in Pattaya there is a service at St George’s Congregation, Redemptorist Center Chapel, Father Ray Foundation 440, 9 Sukhumvit Rd, Pattaya.

This is Remembrance within the context of normal Sunday Service of Holy Communion. Start is 3pm. Please be seated by 2.50

Further details, location, directions etc. available at:

https://stgeorgespattaya.com/

https://www.facebook.com/StGeorgesPattaya/







Poppy Appeal

Finally, remebrancetide is also the focus of the poppy appeal, the RBLs main time for fundraising.

Running between October 25th and November 15th, we have poppy boxes at venues throughout the country, in Hua Hin, Phuket, Koh samui, Korat, Chiang Mai, Bangkok and of course Pattaya and Jomtien. sadly not as many venues as previous years due to restaurants and bars being closed, however if you want to purchase your poppy, and wear it with pride, they are around. Please visit the RBLT Facebook page where there are posts about where the boxes can be found.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/RBLTChonburi































