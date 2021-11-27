Embassy of Israel in Thailand observes International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women

A delegation from the Embassy of Israel led by Ms. Orna Sagiv, Charg d’Affaires a.i., marked the International Day for the Elimination of the Violence against Women at the Association for the Promotion of the Status of Women (APSW), under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha.







The Embassy cooperated with APSW and two registered therapists, Miss Anchana Meemootti and Miss Pinnaree Yontararak Kurzydo, to conduct a joint art and music therapy session for the unfortunate women who are currently residing at the APSW. The delegation also had an opportunity to meet infants and children in the Nursery and Children Home.



This is also the time of year when the Jewish people in Israel and around the world celebrate the holiday of Hanukkah. The holiday is particularly relevant to the topic, as it marks the victory of light over darkness, in times when the Jewish people were forbidden from practicing their religion. The delegation brought “Sufganiot” – a kind of doughnuts, traditionally eaten during Hanukkah. The women and children at the shelter had the opportunity to hear about the holiday, and taste these delicious treats.







Violence and discrimination against women remains a chronic problem around the globe. The violence does not mean only sexual assault or discrimination but also includes mental and emotional abuse such as verbal harassment. This violence affects women, children, youth, society and community. During the past few years, there is a greater risk of violence in particular domestic violence, amidst the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is necessary for all parties to bring public awareness in eradicating the problem. “It is not only our diplomatic function in engaging with Thai society, but it is also our DNA to take responsibility to help those in need during their difficulties. Violence against women is a real plague, and we should all join hands and raise our voice, demanding to stop the cycle of violence”, said Ms. Sagiv. (NNT)

































