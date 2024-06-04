The latest 60 days visa-exempt tourist stays are delayed

Like most media, Pattaya Mail jumped the gun by stating that the 30 days on arrival by air, land and sea was doubled to 60 days at the beginning of the month. We apologize for our carelessness. The statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has to be confirmed by various bureaucracies prior to implementation.







The Ministry’s September 1 start date for the new DTV (Destination Thailand Visa) and the reduction in medical insurance required by O/A retiree visas and extensions of stay is also unconfirmed. Both subjects could be delayed further if linked to a “reconstruction” of retiree visas as suggested in the original press handout.





































