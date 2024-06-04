Cat rescued after being trapped in iron gate for hours in east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Pattaya Rescue team rushed to help a hapless cat who was trapped in an iron gate for several hours at a house in Takhian Tia Sub-district, East Pattaya on June 3.

At the scene of the incident, the rescuers were met with the distressed cries of a brown male cat, approximately one year old, whose midsection was trapped in the iron gate at the front of the house. Using metal cutting tools, the rescue team carefully cut a section of the gate, freeing the cat. Once freed, the cat immediately ran off to hide.







Yupha Nilanont, 71, known as Grandma Jaew and the owner of the cat, tearfully expressed her gratitude to the rescue team. She recounted that she had raised the cat since it was a kitten. The night before, she heard cats hissing and fighting. Around 5 a.m., she woke up to find her cat stuck in the gate, crying pitifully. She quickly called the rescue team for help, leading to the successful rescue of her beloved pet.





































