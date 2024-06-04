Transport Company launches Facebook and Line ticket sales

The Transport Co., Ltd., a government-operated bus company, has introduced two new sales channels to simplify the purchase of inter-provincial bus tickets, especially during peak travel times such as long holidays. Starting June 1, passengers can now buy tickets through the company’s Facebook and Line accounts, in addition to the existing options of the mobile application and website.







The company has expanded its ticket sales to these popular social media platforms to meet the demand of Bangkok residents who frequently travel upcountry during extended breaks. Tickets are available for purchase on Facebook and Line daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Passengers are required to message the designated administrator with their travel details, including destination and preferred date and time. Following this, they will receive a QR code to complete the payment.

Payment options are flexible, allowing passengers to use mobile banking, pay at 7-Eleven outlets, or at various service counters. Upon completing the payment, customers will receive an e-ticket, which they can use to board the bus. (NNT)





































