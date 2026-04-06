Thai Music Project releases “Magical Mongolia”

BANGKOK, Thailand – A new international music collaboration titled “Magical Mongolia” has been released by the creators of The Isan Project, a musical initiative known for blending Western beats with traditional Asian instruments.

The project’s founder and Executive Producer, Will Robinson, first gained recognition more than a decade ago for fusing modern electronic rhythms with the distinctive sounds of Thailand’s Isan region. After recording two albums in Bangkok, including the popular track “Thailand Amazing Thailand,” Robinson was invited to Mongolia by sponsor Jack Lui.







During his visit, Robinson travelled from Ulaanbaatar to the Ara Folk Festival in Arkhangai Province, a nine-hour journey through Mongolia’s vast landscapes. The festival, surrounded by mountains and open countryside, brought together traditional musicians and cultural performers celebrating Mongolian heritage.

The experience proved deeply inspiring. Following the festival and meetings in Ulaanbaatar with several leading figures in Mongolia’s cultural and business community, Robinson quickly wrote the lyrics for a new song titled “Magical Mongolia.” He then shared the idea with his long-time collaborator and co-writer Daniel Ryan.



The project soon evolved into an international production involving musicians from several countries. Legendary Mongolian performers The Baatar, Badma Badamkhand and Batzorig Vaanchig recorded their parts in Ulaanbaatar at New Nomad Records with Mongolian co-producer Demi Batmunkh Suren. Additional contributions came from drummer Erik Hargrove in Singapore, guitarist Livingstone Brown, and vocalist Sonia Rele in London. The soundtrack was ultimately mastered at the renowned Abbey Road Studios in London by Christian Wright.

Over the past decade, The Isan Project has also supported tourism promotion through music and video releases, previously encouraged by Thailand’s former Minister of Tourism and Sports Weerasak Kowsurat. The team continues to explore new collaborations, including regional projects celebrating culture and travel across Asia.

































