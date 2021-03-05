Thailand pilots ‘Area Quarantine’ in Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi for foreign tourists

The government has unveiled its “area quarantine” plan to open Thailand to foreign tourists from next month.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said area quarantine will be piloted in five provinces popular with foreign tourists – Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani and Chonburi.







He said after meeting with the Public Health Ministry and 216 tourism operators that tourists will quarantine in their rooms for the first three days and they will be granted access to the whole hotel or resort until their 14-day quarantine ends if they test negative. Then, they will be allowed to travel freely through the quarantine area.

The plan will be operated via 29 travel agencies supervised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand or TAT. (NNT)























