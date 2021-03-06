Pattaya Music Festivals will boost tourism over 4 weekends in April-May

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
375
People are waiting to have fun together with their friends and now their dreams are coming true.

Pattaya City is holding Music Festivals on four consecutive weekends starting on April 30 – May 1 after Songkran at Central Road, Pattaya Beach.

Another stage will be set at Jomtien Beach on the facility ground between Jomtien Soi 7 & 8 on Friday-Saturday May 7-8.

Then it will move to the Larn Pho market in Naklua to be held between Friday-Saturday May 14-15.

The last stage will be back at Pattaya Beach on Central Road Friday-Saturday May 21-22.

Entertainers’ line-up will be announced later by Pattaya City Hall.



Pattaya has been successful in organizing musical events for decades, drawing huge crowds of music enthusiasts to town, creating billions of much-needed tourism baht. Then the pandemic hit last April, causing Pattaya tourism to nosedive.

Music was welcomed back in December, after which city hall was praised for keeping the pandemic from spreading through the audience, as people were kept social distance and wore masks.



Thanks to the national reopening and the promise of wide spread vaccinations coming sometime in the future, city hall now has the confidence to host programs and festivities again.

The entertainment line-up and more updates will be announced later by Pattaya City Hall.

They will limit the number of people in the inner space at each stage. People can still enjoy the music outside the stage area.



Facemasks are compulsory when going into crowded areas.
Pattaya City Hall will follow the similar protocols in keeping the people safe from the pandemic.


. Food and drinks will be available around the stage and along the beaches as always.





