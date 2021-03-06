Pattaya Music Festivals will boost tourism over 4 weekends in April-May

Pattaya City is holding Music Festivals on four consecutive weekends starting on April 30 – May 1 after Songkran at Central Road, Pattaya Beach.

Another stage will be set at Jomtien Beach on the facility ground between Jomtien Soi 7 & 8 on Friday-Saturday May 7-8.

Then it will move to the Larn Pho market in Naklua to be held between Friday-Saturday May 14-15.

The last stage will be back at Pattaya Beach on Central Road Friday-Saturday May 21-22.





Pattaya has been successful in organizing musical events for decades, drawing huge crowds of music enthusiasts to town, creating billions of much-needed tourism baht. Then the pandemic hit last April, causing Pattaya tourism to nosedive.

Music was welcomed back in December, after which city hall was praised for keeping the pandemic from spreading through the audience, as people were kept social distance and wore masks.







Thanks to the national reopening and the promise of wide spread vaccinations coming sometime in the future, city hall now has the confidence to host programs and festivities again.

The entertainment line-up and more updates will be announced later by Pattaya City Hall.





















