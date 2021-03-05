Beauty queens from Nigeria and Kenya attending Miss Grand Int’l in Thailand tested positive

Two beauty queens, from Nigeria and Kenya, who are in Thailand for the Miss Grand International (MGI) beauty pageant, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now being treated at Piyavate Hospital in Bangkok.

The Facebook page of the pageant organizing committee reported on Friday that all the contestants were required to undergo swab tests and be quarantined in hotels for 14 days and the contestants from Nigeria and Kenya were the only ones infected.







The committee also said that the hotel used as the quarantine facility for the beauty queens has been disinfected.

Beauty queens from more than 60 countries have entered the MGI beauty contest, which is scheduled to get underway on March 27th, after the completion of the quarantine period. (NNT)











