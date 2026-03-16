Thailand invites the world to reconnect with ‘Healing Journey’ tourism campaign

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites travellers from around the world to rediscover balance through the global Healing Journey Thailand campaign, guided by the communication concept Healing is the New Luxury. Officially launched in January 2026, the campaign reflects Thailand’s evolving tourism strategy focused on high-value, wellness-led, and purpose-driven travel experiences, positioning the Kingdom as a destination where travellers reconnect with themselves through authentic cultural encounters and restorative journeys.

British singer-songwriter Henry Moodie plays a central role in the campaign, with his personal storytelling shaping its creative narrative. His journey, featured in the campaign film recently presented by TAT at The Cinema at Selfridges London, documents his travels through Krabi and Trang, capturing moments of reflection and discovery. From the tranquil shores of Ko Muk and Ko Kradan to encounters with the artisanal traditions of the Na Muen Sri community, the experience reveals Thailand’s living culture and welcoming spirit, allowing travellers to pause, reconnect, and return home renewed.

The campaign also features a series of creator-led journeys across the Kingdom, where international storytellers explore their own paths to restoration across Thailand, reflecting a global shift in the meaning of luxury from material indulgence to meaningful experiences and genuine emotional connection.







In southern Thailand, Swedish travel creators Malin & Jules (@Malinandjules) discovered what they described as “hidden luxury” in Chumphon and Ranong. Their journey embraced the rhythm of slow living, from local coffee culture and traditional slow food cooking to the relaxed pace of island life on Ko Phayam, complemented by natural hot springs and a garden lunch surrounded by nature.

In northern Thailand, creators Casey Pickup (@howtotravelfulltime) and Kseniia Kalenyk (@kseniia.journey) explored the cultural heritage of Chiang Mai through Lanna arts and traditional craft workshops. Their experiences included rare northern Thai healing traditions such as Nuat Fon, a Lanna therapeutic massage inspired by the graceful Fon Leb fingernail dance, and the ancient fire-based Yam Khang massage, concluding with a scenic dinner cruise along the Ping River and a sound healing meditation session.

In the historic landscape of Sukhothai, creators Aytan Abbasli (@aytanabbasil) and Mia Emilie Persson (@miaemiliepersson) explored the origins of Thai civilisation through UNESCO-listed heritage sites, encounters with Sukhothai silver craftsmanship and Tin Chok woven textiles, and community life at Baan Na Ton Chan village. Their journey concluded with a traditional morning merit-making ritual at Wat Traphang Thong.

Nature and adventure shaped another journey in Khao Yai, where creators Naziha Banu Fathima (@the_fatimablejournal) and Khaled Mohamed Abdulla Hamad Aljneibi (@alsinaani_khalid000) combined sustainability with luxury outdoor experiences. Their programme included trekking through national park landscapes, glamping beneath forest canopies, and exploring the dialogue between nature and creativity at Khao Yai Art Forest.





In Phang-Nga, creators Patrick James Mitchell and Meghan Celina McPhee (@megsandpat) experienced the harmony between nature and human creativity. Their journey featured sunrise views at Samed Nangshe Viewpoint, diving in the pristine waters of the Surin Islands, bamboo rafting through lush landscapes, and an evening in Khao Lak combining a traditional fire show with a calming sound healing session by the Andaman Sea.

Together, these journeys reflect Thailand’s evolving identity under the New Thailand tourism vision, where travel is shaped by quality, meaning and sustainability. Through Healing Journey Thailand, TAT advances its Value over Volume strategy by inviting travellers to engage more deeply with the Kingdom’s landscapes, living culture and local communities—encouraging journeys that foster personal wellbeing while supporting sustainable tourism growth and meaningful visitor experiences across Thailand. (TAT)



































