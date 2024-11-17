Thailand elevates luxury tourism with Louis Vuitton and Cartier partnership

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is redefining luxury travel for European tourists by partnering with iconic brands Louis Vuitton and Cartier in 2025. With an ambitious goal to attract 1.27 million high-spending travellers from France, the Netherlands, and Belgium, this initiative positions Thailand as a premier destination for affluent global audiences.

Central to this campaign is an exclusive collaboration with Louis Vuitton to launch a refreshed “Bangkok City Guide”, the first edition in over a decade. Aimed at showcasing the city’s sophistication and charm, the guide will spotlight high-end dining, shopping, and cultural experiences tailored to discerning travellers. Cartier, meanwhile, will co-host opulent lifestyle events and press trips, highlighting Thailand’s seamless blend of modern luxury and timeless heritage.









The strategy extends beyond these luxury brands. TAT has enlisted leading European media outlets, including “Marie Claire”, “Le Monde”, and “Le Figaro”, to feature bespoke travel stories. These efforts are designed to engage an estimated 150,000 affluent travellers while premium tour operators craft tailor-made packages starting at €4,500 per person.



The push comes as European tourists increasingly see Thailand as a top-tier destination. Recent figures show French visitors spent an average of 64,804 baht per trip in 2024, with Dutch and Belgian tourists averaging visitors 72,857 baht and 67,734 baht, respectively. With 8.2 million European arrivals projected in 2025, TAT anticipates revenues from this market could reach 700 billion baht, contributing significantly to a total foreign market revenue goal of 2.4 trillion baht.

Enhanced connectivity is also set to bolster tourism. ITA Airways recently inaugurated a Rome-Bangkok route, and Thai Airways will resume its Brussels-Bangkok flights this December, facilitating seamless travel for European guests.





Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong expressed confidence in Thailand’s ability to balance rising tourist numbers with high-quality offerings, emphasizing that luxury travellers will play a pivotal role in meeting the nation’s ambitious 2025 targets.

Thailand’s vibrant culture, paired with world-class luxury services, positions it as a must-visit destination for those seeking both indulgence and adventure. The forthcoming campaign underscores the kingdom’s commitment to redefining global luxury tourism.









































