Thai visa policies help Bangkok becoming the world’s most popular city

Euromonitor International has announced that more international arrivals visited Bangkok in 2024 than any other city worldwide. Bangkok, with 32.4 million trips, far surpassed pre-pandemic levels and forced Istanbul into second place (23 million) and London into third (21.7 million). Thailand’s visa-exempt policy to allow most tourists into the country for 60 days, with the option to extend for a further month, is a key reason for success.

Thailand has also implemented a variety of other visa initiatives to stimulate growth. The Destination Thailand Visa is encouraging longer stays by digital nomads or “activity” tourists such as students of Thai boxing or those seeking significant medical care. Other visa choices include the 5-20 years Elite, the 10- year Long Term Residence and options for retirees. Provincial cities, especially Phuket and Pattaya, are also attracting record numbers of international visitors.







Although Bangkok won hands down on the numbers front, it failed to hit the headlines for destination attractiveness, sustainability and business performance. Paris won the top city ranking with five other European capitals appearing in the top 10. Madrid and Tokyo were in second and third place, with Singapore at number 9 as the only south east Asian destination. Total worldwide spending by international tourists in 2024 is expected to reach US$1.9 trillion.

Whilst overtourism remains a serious concern in many world destinations, Thailand has far to go in imposing strategies such restricting site entries, reducing traffic and promoting all-year tourism. Nadejda Popova, of Euromonitor International, said the future lies in less-travelled destinations and third-tier cities which will rise in popularity as travellers seek hidden gems, off season experiences and responsible tourism.”











































