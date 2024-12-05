Chinese driver in luxury van causes mass collision in Pattaya; one dead, several injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – At 9:06 PM on December 5, Pattaya City Police Station received a report of a major traffic accident involving multiple vehicles on Thepprasit Road, South Pattaya. The incident resulted in numerous injuries and one fatality. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, a large crowd had gathered in shock. Two pickup trucks were severely damaged near a gas station on Thepprasit Road. Approximately 100 meters further, a black MG sedan was found overturned and wrecked. Inside the car, the body of 30-year-old Sahaprom Wongmak was discovered. Nearby, a black Chevrolet Cruze sedan and four motorcycles were found damaged.







About 200 meters away, the luxury van believed to have caused the accident continued its rampage. It collided with a black Suzuki sedan, spinning it into nearby houses and injuring two foreign tourists. The van then struck a bronze Mitsubishi Pajero SUV before coming to a stop. The driver of the white Toyota Alphard van was identified as Mr. Zhang Yigong, a 39-year-old Chinese national, who appeared calm and unresponsive. Police and bystanders apprehended him at the scene.

According to Kitti Thongsopa, 42, who witnessed the event while refueling at the gas station, the van was speeding when it sideswiped a parked pickup truck and fled. It then rear-ended the MG sedan, killing its driver instantly, and continued its escape, hitting several more vehicles. Kitti immediately reported the incident to authorities.







Somsak Thamrang, 25, a delivery rider, stated that he was riding along the road when he noticed the speeding van crashing into vehicles. Despite his attempts to avoid it, he was grazed and knocked over, suffering minor injuries. He described the incident as terrifying due to its suddenness.

CCTV footage captured parts of the incident, showing the Toyota Alphard van rear-ending the MG sedan, flipping it into parked vehicles, before continuing to strike other cars, including a Suzuki and a Mitsubishi Pajero. The footage also revealed foreign tourists fleeing from the chaotic scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed damage to seven cars and five motorcycles. Mr. Zhang Yigong was detained for alcohol and drug testing. Police are proceeding with legal action to ensure justice for all parties involved.

















































