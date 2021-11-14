Thai teens flock to Jomtien, Koh Larn for Pattaya Music Festival

Music lovers crowded into open areas along Jomtien Beach to catch their favorite bands.

Thailand’s younger set flocked to Koh Larn and Jomtien Beach for two nights for the second round of the Pattaya Music Festival.

Bands including Atom, The Toys, Num Kala, and Taitosmith kicked off the second of four musical weekends in Jomtien Nov. 12, with Pok Mindset, Instinct, Paradox and Cocktail headlining Saturday night.



On Koh Larn’s Nuan Beach, Swagen, Kong Huayrai and Singhto Numchok were among the acts that rocked the island.

The festival will take two weeks off – for Loy Krathong and the Pattaya Fireworks Festival – before returning Dec. 3-4 at Naklua’s Lan Po Public Park and Dec. 10-11 on Pattaya Beach.

Num Kala gets the girls screaming and the boys rocking at Jomtien Beach.

It’s a good thing bars, pubs and karaokes are closed to keep people properly distanced and avoiding irresponsible behavior.









