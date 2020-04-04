Thai Hotels Association says 50,000 hotel workers can get government aid after shutdown

The president of the Thai Hotels Association (Eastern Chapter) estimated that more than 50,000 hospitality workers will benefit from Chonburi’s order to close all the province’s hotels.







Phisut Sae-Khu said the order signed Friday by Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai will allow employees to collect unemployment and other benefits being given to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Had the order not been made, labor laws prevent hotel workers from collecting compensation when their employers close voluntarily.

Hotels, he said, were operating with near zero occupancy rates. Many had closed already, with employers offering free accommodations, food and even reduced salaries. But those benefits would not last long, he said.

Full-time workers can receive up to half of their salaries capped at 7,500 baht a month for six months. Casual workers not part of the Social Security system can receive stipends of 5,000 baht monthly for three months.

The government is considering another economic relief package worth trillions of baht.

Even when the pandemic eases, Pisut said it will take up to a year for the industry to recover.












