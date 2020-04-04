China to deliver big lot of N95 masks and PPE to Thailand next week

BANGKOK – The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) expected 400,000 sets each of N95 masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) suits to arrive from China next week.







GPO managing director Dr Withoon Danwiboon said the organization ordered the products worth about 660 million baht from China and was assigning an airline to pick them up.

The products would be imported for urgent use and their import received approval from relevant organizations including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and medical schools, he said.

Dr Withoon said that the lot would not be enough. The products would be used up within less than a month and his organization would order a million more, he said.

FDA secretary-general Dr Paisarn Dunkum said every country highly demanded N95 masks and PPE suits and FDA ordered N95 masks from 3M Co in January.

To be independent, the Thai Textile Manufacturing Association was working out ways to locally make such products from cloth. They would have to meet technical standards, Dr Paisarn said. (TNA)











