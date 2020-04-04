Juvenile delinquent, 7, finally meets Pattaya police

A pair South Pattaya parents is on the hook for 3,500 baht after their 7-year-old son smashed a neighbor’s car window to steal five baht.







The car owner, identified only as Thitima, complained to police March 29 that she caught the boy breaking the window while her car was parked on Soi Mabyailia 18. Inside was only five baht and a Buddha statue.

She said little Pause, who lives in Ruang Ruang Village, is well-known as a juvenile delinquent by locals. He has stolen before, but neighbors didn’t report it due to his age. The parents also have a 12-year-old who repeatedly causes trouble, she said.

Pause’s parents brought him to Pattaya Police Station and the adults worked out compensation of 3,500 baht to repair the windows. Police instructed the parents of the delinquent boys to be better parents.











