Safety checks stepped up at Pattaya Bali Hai pier

Pattaya and Marine Department inspectors stepped up enforcement of safety rules with the influx of returning Chinese tourists.

On March 28, Bali Hai Pier was full of tour buses carrying Chinese visitors. The city arranged officers to facilitate both Thai and foreign tourists.

Marine Department officers have been strict with safety and require all tourists to wear life jackets. They also checked that boats were not overloaded.

Pattaya organized parking for tour buses and private vehicles in the multipurpose zone at Bali Hai.



















