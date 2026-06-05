Thai Airways celebrates 66th anniversary with travel deals and Amsterdam route relaunch

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai Airways International has officially launched its annual “Rak Khun Tao Fah 2026” (Love You as Much as the Sky) travel fair, marking the airline’s 66th anniversary with special promotions, exclusive travel packages, and the highly anticipated return of its Bangkok–Amsterdam service. The event is being held from June 4-7, at Sphere Gallery 1 on the M Floor of EMSPHERE in Bangkok, bringing together airline executives, travel partners, and financial institutions to showcase special offers for travelers. Kittipong Sarnsomboon, Chief Commercial Officer of Thai Airways, said the event serves as a thank-you to customers and business partners who have supported the national carrier throughout its 66-year history.







A major highlight is the relaunch of the Bangkok–Amsterdam route, scheduled to resume on July 1, 2026, expanding Thai Airways’ European network and providing travelers with greater connectivity between Thailand and the Netherlands. The airline is also promoting exclusive holiday packages through Royal Orchid Holidays, while members of its Royal Orchid Plus frequent flyer program can take advantage of enhanced benefits, including the Rise to Gold campaign and Smart Miles Pay, designed to offer greater flexibility and rewards. Visitors to the event can browse products from THAI Sky Shop and THAI Sky Duty Free, enjoy food and beverages from Puff & Pie, and access exclusive travel promotions from nine participating financial institutions, including TTB, BBL, SCB, UOB, Krungsri, KTC, AEON, KBank, and American Express.



Customers who spend qualifying amounts during the event will also be eligible to enter prize draws, including a round-trip Business Class ticket between Bangkok and Amsterdam and more than 2,500 additional prizes. Another feature of this year’s event is the official debut of the airline’s new “Mascot Junior Sky Explorers,” aimed at engaging younger travelers and families. The “Rak Khun Tao Fah 2026” fair runs through June 7 and offers visitors a chance to explore travel promotions, loyalty benefits, and the latest developments from Thailand’s flag carrier as it continues its post-restructuring growth strategy.

















































