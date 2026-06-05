The hidden risks of using the same shampoo too long, according to experts

PATTAYA, Thailand – Many people find a shampoo they like and continue using it for years without giving it a second thought. However, dermatologists say that while loyalty to a favorite shampoo is common, your scalp’s needs can change over time, meaning the same formula may not always be the best choice. According to dermatologist Dr. Ke Bo-huan, the condition of the scalp fluctuates due to seasonal changes, stress levels, and hormonal shifts. Continuing to use the same shampoo formula indefinitely may contribute to an imbalance in the scalp’s microbiome, potentially leading to excess oil production, dandruff, itching, and inflamed hair follicles. Dr. Ke notes that many people assume their shampoo is working simply because they are not experiencing obvious problems. However, he warns that a shampoo that suited the scalp years ago may not be ideal as conditions change.







Three potential drawbacks of using the same shampoo for too long

Reduced effectiveness against scalp microorganisms

The scalp naturally hosts a complex community of microorganisms. Repeated exposure to the same antibacterial or antifungal ingredients may reduce their effectiveness over time, allowing certain microbes to become more dominant. This can contribute to dandruff, itching, and scalp irritation.

Oil production may become harder to control

Long-term use of the same cleansing agents can affect how the scalp responds to washing. Some experts suggest that oil glands may adapt over time, making it more difficult to manage excess oil and potentially increasing the likelihood of clogged follicles and scalp breakouts.

Build-up of ingredients on the scalp

Certain shampoos contain ingredients such as silicones, preservatives, and fragrances. While generally safe for most users, prolonged use of a single formula may contribute to product build-up in some individuals, potentially leading to irritation or sensitivity.

Your scalp changes with the seasons

Experts point out that scalp conditions are rarely constant throughout the year. Hot weather often increases oil production, while cooler or drier conditions can lead to flaking and dryness. Stress and hormonal changes may also affect scalp sensitivity. Because of these fluctuations, dermatologists recommend reassessing your scalp condition every one to three months. During periods of excess oiliness, an oil-control shampoo may be more appropriate. When the scalp feels dry, itchy, or irritated, a gentler moisturizing formula may be a better option.







Is changing shampoo good for hair loss?

According to Dr. Preema Tosbovorn of Hairsmith Clinic, periodically changing shampoos or switching formulas can be beneficial because hair and scalp conditions evolve over time.

She explains that it is not always necessary to change brands completely. Simply alternating between formulas designed for different scalp conditions may be enough. If a new shampoo causes itching, dandruff, redness, or other signs of irritation, users should stop using it and consider consulting a dermatologist if symptoms persist. Ultimately, experts say the best shampoo is not necessarily the one you have used the longest, but the one that matches your scalp’s current needs.

















































