Art for Tourism celebrates Myanmar’s beauty

YANGON, Myanmar – An innovative art exhibition titled Art for Tourism will be presented in Yangon this June, highlighting the role of visual art in promoting tourism, preserving cultural heritage, and creating meaningful connections between travellers and destinations.

Organised in conjunction with the Mekong Tourism Forum 2026 and supported by the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism and the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture, the exhibition will be showcased at Pan Pacific Yangon from 15–18 June 2026 and at Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon from 20–30 June 2026.







Curated by travel consultant and independent art curator Jaffee Yee, the exhibition features the work of three contemporary Myanmar watercolour artists: Arkar Myo, Aung Htet Lwin, and Sai Pyae Sone Aye.

Through a collection of watercolour paintings, visitors are invited to experience some of Myanmar’s most iconic destinations, including Shwedagon Pagoda, Mandalay Palace, Shwenandaw Monastery, Inle Lake, Bagan, and Hpa-An.



For curator Jaffee Yee, the exhibition demonstrates how art can inspire travel and cultural understanding. “Art captures the spirit of a place in a unique way,” said Yee. “We hope these paintings encourage visitors to discover more of Myanmar’s culture, heritage, and people.”

The exhibition reflects the growing global interest in creative tourism, where travellers seek authentic cultural experiences and deeper engagement with local communities.

Its connection with the Mekong Tourism Forum 2026 further highlights the importance of culture as a driver of sustainable tourism. The Forum brings together tourism leaders and industry professionals from across the Greater Mekong Subregion to explore opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and responsible tourism development.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism welcomed the initiative. “Art offers a powerful way to share Myanmar’s heritage and creativity with the world,” the spokesperson said. “It helps build understanding, appreciation, and interest in our destinations.”







By presenting Myanmar’s cultural treasures through the eyes of contemporary artists, Art for Tourism aims to generate greater international interest in the country and support efforts to attract culturally motivated travellers.

The exhibition is open to hotel guests, art collectors, tourism professionals, media representatives, and members of the public.

About the Author

Andrew J. Wood is a respected travel writer, tourism lecturer, and hospitality consultant with more than four decades of experience in Southeast Asia’s tourism and hotel industry. A former hotel general manager and regular contributor to regional travel publications, he is widely recognised for his insights into tourism development, destination marketing, and sustainable travel.

















































