Pattaya fireworks festival wins global award, don’t miss this year shows Nov 29-30

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand can shout a resounding “hooray” for the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, which recently won a prestigious global award at the IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards. The festival triumphed in the category of Best Emergency Preparedness & Risk Management Plan, organized by the International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) in 2024.

This achievement was made possible through the collaboration between the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Central Region) and the City of Pattaya, who worked together to elevate the festival’s standing and submit it for this global award. On September 29, 2024, during the IFEA awards ceremony held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival was announced as the winner for having the best emergency preparedness and risk management plan among festivals worldwide in 2024.







This recognition places Pattaya on the global map as a top international festival destination, highlighting the city’s excellence in festival management and safety planning. Congratulations to Thailand, especially the people of Pattaya, for showcasing this remarkable event to the world.

The next Pattaya International Fireworks Festival is scheduled for November 29-30, at Pattaya Beach, Chonburi. Let’s get ready for another spectacular celebration!





































