Summary of Thai visas available: January 2024

Pattaya Mail gives at the beginning of every year a summary of the current Thai visa regulations. The emphasis below is on English speaking countries (UK, US, Australia) whose nationals form the bedrock of the overseas readership. We refer to them in this article as visa-exempt arrivals.

What to expect in 2024

The Thai government is committed to tourist expansion and more visa hurdles are likely to fall in the next few months. Already, only in Bangkok and potentially in Phuket, some visa extensions can be applied for online and there are likely to be more similar projects in provincial immigration. The bothersome 90 days reporting and the notification of address after arrival in the country are likely to remain with us, partly as a consequence of visa retraction. Rumors in 2023 that all expats will soon be required to have their own medical insurance appear to have retreated. Fears that your immigration record will be dragged into the still-confusing Thai Revenue taxation of foreign assessable income also appear false. Some countries are already experimenting with replacing visas and even passports by biometric data for use at airports and immigration bureaux and there will be the start of a long debate in Thailand too about the pros and cons.







Visas in retreat

Tourists from several countries, notably China, Russia and India, no longer require a prior visa to visit Thailand. This is an attempt by the Thai government to boost arrivals from countries believed to have huge expansion potential. Although there have been rumors that citizens of UK, US, EU and Australia will have their visa-exempt status improved from 30 days to 90 days without visiting local immigration, there has not been any announcement.

Extending a visa

Visa-exempt arrivals with a 30 days stamp can obtain a further 30 days on application at immigration with a fee of 1,900 baht. They must fill in an extension form, provide a passport photo and – crucially – provide evidence of their local address on a separate form known as TM30. Evidence would normally be a receipt from the hotel or a property lease, or proof of ownership of a condominium or residence. This proof of address is required as soon as possible after arrival and must be renewed every time the tourist re-enters Thailand. Many hotels and condominiums automatically register their guests online with immigration. If so, they will have an official confirmation from immigration which the tourist will need if requiring a service from immigration such as extending their stay, or as part of the bureaucracy to open a bank account.







Border runs

Visa-exempt nationals can obtain a further 30 days by visiting the border, usually with Cambodia, on a border run. This basically involves a minibus day trip by a tour organizer and the cost is typically 4,000-5,000 baht. Thai immigration has a limit of two entries by land in a calendar year. There is no formal limit on the number of entries by air from any country, although there will be problems if an individual tries to “live” in Thailand by too-frequent arrivals at the Thai airport without an authorized, pre-arranged visa.

Visas from embassies

Increasingly visa applications are online at Thai embassies which offer longer-stay visas including 60 days tourist visas, which can be extended for 30 days at local Thai immigration, together with various three months’ and annual visas for Thai family, marriage or retirement purposes. They can also arrange 10 year retirement visas, 5-20 year Elite visas and the 10 year Long Term Residence visas. Most of these can also be obtained whilst in Thailand at immigration or via the Thai tourist authority for Elite. These visas are expensive, may involve heavy financial investment in Thailand and some require comprehensive medical insurance. The detail is too complex to cover here but embassies, immigration and competent agencies can assist. There is comprehensive discussion on the internet, although not always truthful.



Medical insurance

Mostly visitors to Thailand do not need medical insurance. A few visas do require it, namely O/A retirement visas initially awarded by embassies, 0/X 10 year retirement visas and Long Term Residence visas. The hospital cover now required is US$100,000 or just over three million baht. It’s worth noting that the O retirement visa issued by immigration does not require medical cover although changing from O/A to 0 cannot be done without leaving Thailand. Foreigners with work or labor permits are covered by the Thai national insurance scheme. Currently, the Thai government has a fund to offer compensation where “tourists” (not defined) are injured or killed through no fault of their own. But the fund is discretionary and is used mostly to pay funeral costs and compensation to relatives in sensational cases such as major traffic accidents.

Student visas

The former practice of enrolling as a student of Thai and then attending classes rarely or never is now frowned on. There have been a number of scandals reported involving heads of language schools and deviant immigration officers. It is unwise to seek student status on a non-sincere basis. Those interested in becoming a serious student should contact a language school of their choice to ascertain costs and requirements. Many student and volunteer visas issued during the covid pandemic were shown to be fraudulent.







Working in Thailand

If a foreigner is offered a job, the host company will be responsible for organizing the required visa (non-immigrant B) and Labor office permit. Alternatively, a foreigner can set up his or her own company with capital, acquire Thai partners, register with the Thai tax and health authorities and deal with Thai immigration and the Department of Employment. An informed lawyer is the key to this bureaucracy. For example, many foreign-run restaurants are established through a company set up correctly.

When things go wrong

Working without a permit can lead to deportation and blacklisting. Overstaying a visa for a limited period can be cancelled by fines – 500 baht a day to a maximum of 20,000 baht – but overstays for more than three months will likely lead to deportation and blacklisting. Thailand in recent years has become more strict about drunk driving (especially with accidents) and possession or trafficking of illegal substances. Whilst bail is usually offered by the court, the time scales involved in trying criminal cases can be months or even years if an appeal is involved.





























