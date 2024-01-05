Two Kuwaitis, Thai woman injured in barbecue explosion

A man shows a rescue worker the barbecue grill that caused the blast, while another man receives medical attention for his burns.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A gas explosion at a residence in Nongprue, east of Pattaya, injured three people, including two foreigners, on January 4.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue unit rushed to the scene at around 2 a.m. where they found three victims, a Thai woman and two Kuwaiti men, suffering from burn injuries. They were given first aid by the initial responders before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.







The cause of the explosion was traced to a barbecue grill and a thinner cylinder that had toppled over. Ms. Kung, a neighbor who witnessed the incident, said that the victims were trying to light the grill but had trouble doing so. They then poured thinner liquid into the stove, which triggered the blast.

The explosion left scorch marks on the floor and damaged some furniture and appliances. The police are investigating the case and will question the victims once they recover.





























