Rotary Clubs donate 1.4m baht orthopedic bone drill to Queen Sirikit Hospital

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Collaboration between two South Korean Rotary Clubs and eight Thai Rotary Clubs resulted in a generous donation of medical equipment worth 1.4 million Baht to Queen Sirikit Hospital in Sattahip. The hospital, which provides orthopedic services to a large number of patients with accidents and fractures, received a wireless orthopedic bone drill that will improve its surgical efficiency and quality.







The donation of US $40,800 was made possible by the Global Grant Project of The Rotary Foundation, initiated by the Rotary Club of Plutaluang with assistance from the Rotary Club of Chonburi. The project received funding from the District Designated Fund (DDF) in Rotary District 3340, as well as cash contributions from various Rotary Clubs in Thailand and South Korea.

The bone drill was handed over to the hospital on December 16, 2023, in a ceremony presided over by Rear Admiral Danai Pandang, the Director of the hospital. Past District Governor Bo Gon Kim of Rotary District 3710 in Korea and Past District Governor Thongchai Lotrakarnont of District 3340 in Thailand, along with other Rotary representatives, participated in the handover ceremony.







The Director of the hospital expressed his gratitude to all the Rotary Clubs involved in the project and thanked them for their support and generosity. He said that the bone drill will enhance the hospital’s capabilities in handling surgeries more effectively and quickly, especially in cases of bone fractures. He also said that the hospital will use the bone drill to serve the patients with the best care possible.

In his presentation speech, Past President RTN Captain Dr. Pallop Supaporn of the Rotary Club of Plutaluang said, “The Queen Sirikit Hospital being a large-scale facility accommodating approximately 430 beds, there are a substantial number of patients, particularly those involved in road accidents and with bone fractures, requiring surgeries involving the insertion of metal components. The hospital sees a significant increase in elderly patients experiencing bone fractures in the wrists and hips, necessitating surgeries for the attachment of metal fixtures or hip joint replacements. To address these cases more efficiently, the use of bone drills, bone saws, and attachment heads for grasping materials and securing bones during surgery becomes imperative.

In the past, the bone drilling equipment has been insufficient and outdated, utilizing high-pressure pneumatic force, which poses inconvenience during surgical procedures and disrupts the workflow of surgeons. Recognizing this need, the hospital found it necessary to acquire bone drilling tools that are versatile, allowing for interchangeable components and powered by rechargeable batteries. This modernized equipment is considered more convenient and efficient for surgical procedures compared to the older pneumatic models.

The Rotary Clubs involved in the project also expressed their satisfaction and pride in being able to contribute to the improvement of the hospital’s services and the well-being of the patients. They said that the project is a testament to the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” and the spirit of international cooperation and friendship.

The Rotary humanitarian project came to fruition with the cooperation of the Rotary Club of Gwangju Bia and Rotary Club of Gwangju Cheongsak, District 3710 R.I. in Korea and the Rotary Club of Plutaluang, RC Chonburi, RC Sattahip, RC Mitrapab-Sattahip, RC Ban Chang, RC Rayong, RC Nakhon Phanom, RC Chanthaburi and RC Mueang Loei in District 3340 R.I. in Thailand.





































