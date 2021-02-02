Thai government says ‘Coup d’etat in Myanmar was an internal affair and did not concern us’

BANGKOK – Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said the coup d’etat in Myanmar was an internal political affair and did not concern Thailand.

Gen Prawit said that the political disorder in Myanmar was its internal political issue and he was not in a position to make a comment.





Asked if Thailand should take any particular response along the border, he said that Thai officials were implementing measures only to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Regarding a bombing on a police truck which injured five policemen in Sri Sakhon district of Narathiwat province, the deputy prime minister said he felt sorry for the injured officers and ordered the 4th army chief to investigate the incident.

Security authorities were monitoring situations closely and taking serious action to prevent repeated attacks, Gen Prawit said. (TNA)













