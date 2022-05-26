Sriracha MP promises to find mother who abandoned 3 children

A Sriracha MP pledged to help track down the mother of three young children abandoned by their mother.

Kwanlert Panitmart visited Wichan Garage on Soi Wanghin 12 in Surasak Subdistrict May 24 to bring milk and supplies to Wichan Janprapart, the 57-year-old grandfather to the three children ages 2, 4 and 7.



His daughter and the children’s 30-year-old mother, Chamanan Janprapart, dumped the kids with Wichan two months ago and has not been heard from since. Unable to care for a toddler, Wichan had his cousin take the 2-year-old several days earlier.

Wichan said he needs help to search for Chamanan and get her to come home. Not only do her children miss their mother, he needs to resume working full-time, as he’s not able to financially support three children by himself.







He said he might be forced to put the children into an orphanage.

Kwanlert said he will get police to search for the absent mother and, until she returns, he will arrange for Wichan to receive rice, dried foods and milk.































