Gang attacks truck driver in Chonburi suburb

Chonburi police are investigating a gang attack on a freight-truck driver that went viral on the internet.

Chan Duangkratok, 54, suffered bruises to his face and abdomen after being hit with stick and a steel bar in the road-rage incident in Nong Hong Subdistrict of Panthong District, Chonburi province.



Video of the incident taken by Wanchai Santiwanakul, 53, showed 10 young men jumping out of a white car and setting upon Chan, who was driving a pickup truck with a cargo container on the back. Wanchai said he didn’t come to Chan’s aid because the youths had many weapons, so he just shot a video as Chan was pummeled.







Chan told reporters May 24 that he was driving his company’s truck when the driver of the car cut him off and shouted that he should let them pass. Chan replied he was driving safely and at legal speed. That’s when the car driver shouted at him to stop.





The victim said he pulled over to apologize if he did something wrong, but he never got the chance. The gang jumped out of the car and beat him up.

Panthong police said they already have interviewed Chan and are waiting on his medical records from Panthong Hospital to continue their investigation.































