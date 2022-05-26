Thailand aims to attract 2.2 trillion baht of investment to EEC in 5 years

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) has revealed that over the past 4 years, Thailand has been able to attract more than 1.9 trillion baht of investment to the EEC special economic zone.

The office now aims to increase the figure to 2.2 trillion baht over the next 5 years, especially in the fields of healthcare, robotics, automation, aviation & logistics, the 5G wireless technology, and Bio-Circular-Green (BCG).



Kanit Sangsubhan, the EECO Secretary-General, expects the operations in the EEC for the next five years to be more fluid as various infrastructures have already been laid down. Currently, investors from the technology, medical, and communications sectors are interested in doing business in the economic zone.

Chokchai Panyayong, a Special Advisor on Infrastructure Development of the EECO, said that the office already completed main Public-Private Partnership projects, generating at least 655.8 billion baht of investment. Of that figure, 36% was from the state, with an estimated return on investment of about 440 billion baht.







He also reported that the high-speed rail project linking the three main international airports will be operational in 2026, the construction of the Utapao international airport will be completed in 2025, and the development projects for Map Ta Phut and Laem Chabang piers will be finalized by 2026. (NNT)

































