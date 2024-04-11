Hot season sparks surge in cooling appliance sales in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – As temperatures soar, Pattaya residents are gearing up for the scorching hot season by flocking to fan and air conditioner shops across the region. On April 9, reporters conducted on-site inspections and discovered a plethora of fans displayed prominently at the front of stores, enticing customers with a variety of types, colours, and sizes to choose from.

Ms. Masaya Srisatit, Sales Manager of Numchai Home Electronics, shed light on the soaring demand for cooling appliances, attributing it to the impending hot season. She said, “Since mid-March, consumers have been snapping up air conditioners and fans at an unprecedented rate, resulting in a significant spike in sales. Installation queues have lengthened, particularly for online purchases through online shopping platforms.”







Masaya continued, “Among the best-selling air conditioner models are those ranging from 13,000 to 18,000 BTU, priced between 7,990 to over 60,000 baht, depending on the BTU rating and brand. Meanwhile, fans in 16-inch and 18-inch sizes are flying off the shelves, with industrial fans also gaining traction for their ability to cool expansive areas effectively.”

Providing insights into smart purchases, Masaya recommended energy-efficient inverter models to combat rising electricity consumption during the hot season. Numchai also introduced new 5-star energy-efficient models to help customers make environmentally conscious choices. Advising on usage, Masaya suggested turning off air conditioners 15-30 minutes before leaving home and utilizing fans to maintain cooling for up to 30 minutes.







To sweeten the deal, Numchai Home Electronics has rolled out enticing promotions for air conditioner purchases. For more information, customers can contact them at 038 716 040-44 or visit their website at www.numchai.com. As Pattaya braces for the sweltering season ahead, residents are urged to stay cool and beat the heat with these essential cooling solutions.































