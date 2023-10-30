Sizzling Sands, Stylish Sprints, Sun-Kissed Sass on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya took center stage on October 28, hosting the 7th edition of the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race. This distinctive blend of athleticism and allure has etched its place on Thailand’s sporting calendar, captivating both enthusiasts and casual onlookers.

Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet led the event, joined by distinguished guests including Deputy Governor Niti Vivatvanit of Chonburi Province, Paradee Phuaksopha, Senior Permanent-Secretary of Banglamung District, and Supaporn Seniwong, Deputy Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (Pattaya Office). Their presence emphasized the event’s status as a global spectacle.







The 5-kilometer race featured a prize pool of over 300,000 baht, heightening the competition’s excitement. With six categories, the event aimed for inclusivity, ensuring a rewarding experience for participants and spectators alike. Top honors went to the fastest male and female finishers, while the “Best Physique” and “Most Attractive” awards celebrated those embodying both athleticism and charisma. The “Bikini Team” category fostered teamwork, and the “Fancy Costume” award added a creative touch.







Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet expressed optimism about the positive impact on Pattaya’s tourist image, stating, “Beyond the glamour, the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race serves a vital purpose in promoting sport tourism and positioning Pattaya as a premier destination for athletic events. This annual event significantly contributes to the economic growth of the region.”

This year’s race, with over 4,000 participants from 30 countries, testified to its growing popularity, highlighting Pattaya’s global appeal as a sports and leisure destination.















































