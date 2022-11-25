Sisters Pattaya organizes nail-art vocational training for transgender members

The Sisters transgender-rights foundation organized a nail-painting workshop to help unemployed members earn extra income and further their careers.

Foundation General Manager Bhonpat Photasintu said the nail arts vocational training was sponsored in part by the International Organization for Migrants. The occupation was chosen as it has a low financial barrier to entry and is always poplar.

The class went beyond simple nail painting and into full art, with raised designs and textures applied to finger and toe nails.





































