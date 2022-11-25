ASEAN Education Center Pattaya shows off fruits of project-based learning

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
655
The children show off their earthenware creations that they studiously designed and made.

Children of migrant workers showed up projects they spent four months making at Pattaya’s ASEAN Education Center.

Radchada Chomjinda, director of center operator Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, welcomed sponsor Renee Goosen of the Netherlands and Kornrawut Kantabuppa, representative of the Banglamung Non-Formal Education Office, to the Nov. 20 exhibit on “project-based learning”.



Center Manager Pirun Noyimjai explained the concept of project-based learning, which has students focus on creating a large work involving many steps over an extended period. The method allows children to develop critical thinking, communication and collaboration skills, he said.

Young children worked together to make pearl milk tea using a Southeast Asian recipe. Over the same four months, middle-school kids showed how they made earthenware pots and grew organic plants.



Finally, older students demonstrated how to make juice from Thai-style Butterfly Pea flowers and presented a lecture on various other plants.

Children are taught how to make Thai-style juices from Butterfly Pea flowers.


Children learn about the different types of clay used for making earthenware.

At the end of the projects exhibition day, children and teachers gather for a group photograph.



Rene Goosen, a major benefactor from the Netherlands takes a sip of Butterfly Pea flower juice made by the children.



Wolfgang Luck from Germany presented Ergobag bags worth over 200,000 baht as Christmas presents to the children.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here