ASEAN Education Center Pattaya shows off fruits of project-based learning

Children of migrant workers showed up projects they spent four months making at Pattaya’s ASEAN Education Center.

Radchada Chomjinda, director of center operator Human Help Network Foundation Thailand, welcomed sponsor Renee Goosen of the Netherlands and Kornrawut Kantabuppa, representative of the Banglamung Non-Formal Education Office, to the Nov. 20 exhibit on “project-based learning”.







Center Manager Pirun Noyimjai explained the concept of project-based learning, which has students focus on creating a large work involving many steps over an extended period. The method allows children to develop critical thinking, communication and collaboration skills, he said.

Young children worked together to make pearl milk tea using a Southeast Asian recipe. Over the same four months, middle-school kids showed how they made earthenware pots and grew organic plants.







Finally, older students demonstrated how to make juice from Thai-style Butterfly Pea flowers and presented a lecture on various other plants.















































