Seafood lovers flock to Walk and Eat Street Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – The 15th edition of the much-anticipated Naklua Walk and Eat Street Festival officially launched on December 2, promises a culinary extravaganza for locals and visitors alike. The event is scheduled to take place every Saturday and Sunday from December 2 to December 24 and from January 6 to January 14, spanning a total of 12 days.







The festivities unfolded along the stretch from the Naklua Police Box, to the Sapan Yao or Long Bridge at the far end of Naklua old market. This popular annual event celebrates local flavors, showcasing the diverse culinary delights the region has to offer. December 2 marked a special occasion as Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and municipal executives paid a visit to local vendors, engaging with merchants and expressing their greetings.







The municipal parking facility, located at the iconic Lan Pho Naklua fresh seafood market, witnessed an unprecedented surge in user attendance on the first day of the Walk and Eat Street Festival. The facility, which offers free parking services to the public, accommodated an astounding 1,125 vehicles, according to the report by the Peacekeeping Division of the Pattaya City Administration.

The report highlighted the smooth and orderly operation of the parking facility, which has become a popular choice for individuals seeking a secure and accessible location to park their vehicles. The facility can accommodate up to 1,200 vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, and bicycles. The facility also provides shuttle buses and trams to transport visitors to and from the festival venue.







The significant influx of users on the mentioned Saturday underscores the growing demand for reliable parking solutions in the city. It also emphasizes the success of the initiative to provide free parking services, attracting a diverse range of visitors, residents, and tourists alike. The parking facility aims to enhance the convenience and comfort of the visitors, as well as to reduce traffic congestion and pollution in the area.

The Walk and Eat Street Festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors, who will enjoy the delicious seafood dishes, the lively atmosphere, and the cultural performances. The event also aims to boost the local economy, support the small businesses, and promote the tourism and culture of Pattaya.





































