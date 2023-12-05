Miss Universe Thailand Chonburi 2024 competition launched

SRIRACHA, Thailand – The Miss Universe Thailand Chonburi 2024 competition, a prestigious beauty pageant that aims to select representatives for Chonburi to participate in the Miss Universe Thailand pageant, was officially launched at Oakwood Hotel and Residence Sriracha on December 3. The event was attended by prominent guests and partners, who announced the details of the competition and its objectives.







The competition, led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kansinee Milinjarunpong, the copyright holder of the Miss Universe Thailand Chonburi competition, seeks to showcase Chonburi’s soft power and cultural diversity on both the local and global stages. The selected contestants will play the role of cultural ambassadors, promoting Chonburi’s tourist attractions throughout the year.

The launch event featured a ceremonial opening show led by Cat Atitya Benchapak, the reigning Miss Universe Thailand Chonburi 2023. The competition is currently in the application phase, with submissions being accepted until December 30. The main competition day is scheduled for February 3, 2024.







The competition activities, including the selection of contestants, will take place from January 31 to February 3, 2024. The contestants will undergo various challenges and training sessions to prepare them for the final stage. The winner of the competition will receive a crown, a sash, a cash prize, and a chance to represent Chonburi in the Miss Universe Thailand pageant.

The Miss Universe Thailand Chonburi 2024 competition is expected to attract many talented and beautiful women from Chonburi, who aspire to become the next Miss Universe Thailand. The competition also aims to boost the province’s image and tourism, as well as to empower the contestants to achieve their dreams and goals.































