Rotary Club Global Pattaya launches with commitment to community and diversity

PATTAYA, Thailand – A new Rotary Club Global Pattaya has been launched, bringing together members from Thailand and across the globe. Aimed at enriching the city’s charitable and social activities, the club will conduct its affairs in English and is open to members of all ages. With over 20 committed members, the club is ready to make a positive impact.









Charter President Rose Gamito highlighted the club’s core values, saying, “Our values as an organization represent our beliefs and determine our behaviour. Our values are also the basis for the guiding principles that define Rotary. We bring our values to life by showing how we use them to improve lives in communities around the world.”

The club emphasizes fellowship, integrity, diversity, service, and leadership:

Fellowship: Building lifelong relationships. Integrity: Honouring commitments. Diversity: Connecting diverse perspectives. Service and Leadership: Using skills and expertise to address social issues.

The official Charter Celebration will be held on Saturday, October 25, at the Hilton Hotel Pattaya. Members and friends are invited to attend the event, which will feature an international buffet for 1,500 Baht. For registration, please contact Charter President Rose at Tel. 094 86 41 520.





































