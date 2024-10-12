Christmas gift appeal for orphaned children living with HIV/AIDS

RAYONG, Thailand – This Christmas, we invite you to join us in bringing joy to orphaned children living with HIV/AIDS at Big C in Rayong, Thailand. Over the past few years, your generous donations have allowed us to provide 1,500 THB per child to spend on a gift of their choice, making a significant impact on their lives.

For these children, the opportunity to choose their own gift is incredibly meaningful. In an orphanage setting, where the motto often becomes “first up, best dressed,” having something that is uniquely theirs can bring immense happiness and a sense of belonging.









The event will take place in early December, and we warmly welcome you to join us in this special occasion. Your presence can make this experience even more memorable for these deserving children.

Please help us spread joy and bring smiles to their faces this Christmas. If you would like to support this project, please contact me at [email protected], and I will provide you with the bank account details for your donations.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity. Together, we can make this holiday season brighter for these children!





































