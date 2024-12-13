Rotary Club Global Pattaya and Take Care Kids Spread Christmas joy to vulnerable communities

PATTAYA, Thailand – On December 12, the Rotary Club Pattaya Global, led by President Rosemarie Gamito, shared the joy and honour of celebrating Christmas with the children supported by the “Take Care Kids” organization. Each child received a gift bag thoughtfully tailored to their age and interests, symbolizing a commitment to spreading the spirit of charity during the festive season.

In the remote areas of Pattaya and Nongprue, where basic necessities such as electricity and water are often unavailable, the “Take Care Kids” organization has been a beacon of hope for years. This Italian-rooted charity operates daily to aid the most impoverished communities, fostering a safer environment for children and single mothers who have faced violence and abuse.







The collaboration between the Rotary Club Global Pattaya and the long-standing “Take Care Kids” organization brought smiles to the children living in a nameless “village.” The day’s activities epitomized the true meaning of Christmas – compassion, generosity, and unity.

Founded in Italy in 2006, “Take Care Kids Onlus and Thailand Foundation” officially gained recognition from the Thailand Ministry of Social Welfare in 2010 as a non-profit charity organization. Operating as a foster home since 2018, the foundation’s mission is to safeguard children and, in some cases, single mothers, from severe abuse and violence. Through tailored support, they help individuals rebuild their lives and create new opportunities for a brighter future.







The foundation’s impact in Thailand is profound, providing essential services and care to vulnerable populations. Their dedicated team, supported by local and international volunteers, embodies resilience and compassion, ensuring that even in the most challenging circumstances, hope prevails.

This Christmas collaboration highlighted not only the importance of charitable initiatives but also the power of partnerships in creating meaningful change. Together, Rotary Club Global Pattaya and “Take Care Kids” reminded us all of the enduring spirit of giving and the impact it can have on lives.

For those interested in supporting or learning more about “Take Care Kids Thailand Foundation,” you can reach out via: Tel +669 2754 8040 and +668 4841 1957. Email: [email protected]. They are located at 44/14 Moo 5 (Thetsaban 1 Road Soi 27) Huay Yai, Banglamung Chonburi 20150















































