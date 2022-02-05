Riviera Monaco luxury condo opens for grand inspection

Sukanya Gale, Director of the Riviera Group, led various property agents from all over Thailand and overseas on January 17-18 for a grand tour of the Riviera Monaco, the Riviera Group’s latest luxury condo project. The theme of the promotional inspection was “Promotions, Ready to Move In, Let’s discover the luxurious beauty of An Elegant Class Above.”







The new 40-storey luxury condominium is built on an eight-rai plot and offers 412 units with different sizes to suit one’s needs. The exceptional design and architecture of this unique, modern and sophisticated building ensure that 77% of the units will have unobstructed views of the sea.

The Riviera Group won the ‘Best Condo Development’ (Eastern Seaboard) prize at the 2020 Thailand Property Awards for the fifth consecutive year for its 40-story Riviera Monaco project. No other developer has won the prestigious Best Condominium award five times in total, let alone in consecutive years. Monaco also picked up the ‘Best Condo Interior Design’ (Eastern Seaboard) Award, which surprised no one who visited the showroom or model condo.



‘An Elegant Class Above’ is complete and has now established itself as another magnificent Riviera landmark in Pattaya.

For more information, call 098-989-1324 or 038-119-097, Line: Line Official ‘The Riviera Group’ https://lin.ee/HcMGI2S – YouTube: Rivera Group Channel.

Best is to visit the building in person and be awed by the splendour of the Riviera Monaco. The Riviera Monaco, Na Jomtien Soi 4 Na Jomtien, Sattahip District, Pattaya 20250. Location: The Riviera Monaco (https://goo.gl/maps/981kC5Vp4k6XeriA9)



























