Reward for lost Sriracha dog offered: Dead or alive

By Pattaya Mail
A Sriracha pet owner is offering a 10,000-baht reward for his lost dog, dead or alive.

Sanor Sampaothip, 58, put up large signs around his Huay Kum Village home and advertised online, offering 10,000 for the return of his beloved Zumo, who ran away from Chinese New Year firecrackers on Feb. 2.



Sanor said he really misses Zumo and wants the pooch back, even if it’s just his dead body. The reward is paid either way, he said.

Finding Zumo is Sanor’s daily obsession. He drives around in his car or takes a boat whenever he gets a tip to the dog’s whereabouts.


He said another dog raised with Zumo is also depressed and won’t eat. And his daughter, who he didn’t dare tell at first that Zumo was lost, is upset.

Sanor offers a 10,000-baht reward for his lost dog, dead or alive. He just wants closer.


The Sriracha family hopes the signs will lead to the return of their lost pet.









