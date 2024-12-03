Ring in 2025 with a bang at Pattaya Beach Dec 29-31

By Pattaya Mail
0
296
Join us from December 29-31 at Pattaya Beach for live music, exciting activities, and a chance to win an Isuzu D-Max.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The City of Pattaya and the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization are inviting everyone to an unforgettable New Year’s celebration at the “PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2025: Carnival of Happiness”.

The three-day extravaganza will take place from December 29 to 31, at Pattaya Beach, featuring exciting activities, top-notch performances by renowned artists, and a festive atmosphere for residents of Chonburi and neighboring provinces.



As a highlight, attendees will have the chance to win a grand prize: an Isuzu D-Max Spacecab 2.2 Ddi MAXFORCE pickup truck worth 770,000 Baht.

The event starts at 5 PM each day and is free for all to enjoy. Celebrate the end of 2024 and welcome 2025 in style at one of Thailand’s most vibrant New Year events!

Don’t miss the PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2025—3 nights of festivities, free concerts, and a lucky draw for an Isuzu pickup.


















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR