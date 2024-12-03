Ring in 2025 with a bang at Pattaya Beach Dec 29-31

PATTAYA, Thailand – The City of Pattaya and the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization are inviting everyone to an unforgettable New Year’s celebration at the “PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2025: Carnival of Happiness”.

The three-day extravaganza will take place from December 29 to 31, at Pattaya Beach, featuring exciting activities, top-notch performances by renowned artists, and a festive atmosphere for residents of Chonburi and neighboring provinces.







As a highlight, attendees will have the chance to win a grand prize: an Isuzu D-Max Spacecab 2.2 Ddi MAXFORCE pickup truck worth 770,000 Baht.

The event starts at 5 PM each day and is free for all to enjoy. Celebrate the end of 2024 and welcome 2025 in style at one of Thailand’s most vibrant New Year events!









































