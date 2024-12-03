His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Attends Royal Parade and Oath-Taking Ceremony

BANGKOK, Thailand – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn (King Rama X) attended the Royal Parade and Oath-Taking ceremony in celebration of the 72nd anniversary of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday, marking the “Ratchawallop: Tribute to the King” event. The ceremony took place at the Dusit Palace Parade Ground on December 3, 2024.

King Rama X, who presided over the event, stood in a royal car as he inspected the parade, which included four regiments and ten battalions of the Royal Guards. The Queen, Her Majesty Queen Suthida, who holds the position of “Commander of the Combined Forces,” led the Royal Guards of the Royal Household and the three branches of the military in the parade. In a significant moment, Princess Sirivannavari, who holds the role of “Commander of the Royal Horse Guards,” rode her horse, leading the mounted troops.







The event also saw the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, who were stationed at the royal pavilion to receive the King’s arrival.

Following the royal inspection of the parade, King Rama X ascended the royal pavilion to receive salutes from the troops, while Queen Suthida took her position in front of the combined forces. The military, which included troops from the Royal Thai Army, Navy, and Air Force, demonstrated their commitment to the King, reaffirming their loyalty and duty to protect the monarchy.

The oath-taking ceremony, which has been held annually since 1953, was established by King Bhumibol Adulyadej and has become a significant tradition for the Royal Guards to renew their loyalty to the monarch. In the reign of King Rama X, the ceremony continues to uphold the legacy of dedication and respect toward the monarchy, reflecting the unwavering loyalty of Thailand’s military forces to the King and the nation.







This annual ceremony is significant for the Royal Guards, reaffirming their loyalty and dedication to the King. The first ceremony was held in 1953, and has continued ever since, becoming an important tradition. In 2019, under King Rama X, the ceremony also included a combined oath from the military and police forces, marking the first such unified event in history.

























































