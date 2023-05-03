Pattaya and the eastern beaches boom over Labor Day weekend

The beach was the place to be on Labor Day weekend.

In Pattaya, Bali Hai Pier was full of Thai and foreign tourists going to Koh Larn May 1. Most came with families, tour groups and friends.

The Marine Department was strict with tourists to ensure they wore life jackets and that the boats operated under stringent safety standards.







In Sattahip, tens of thousands of people from across the country visited beaches for relaxation over the April 29-May 1 weekend. The navy’s Nang Rum Beach in Samae San was especially popular with the road leading to the beach and Juk Samet Pier jammed.















