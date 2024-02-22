Recruitment drive launched for Thai massage therapists

In partnership with Thai Odyssey Sdn. Bhd, the opportunity offers a competitive salary of 3,000 Malaysian Ringgit per month (approximately 22,195 Thai baht, depending on exchange rates) with a one-year employment contract. Included in the package are accommodation, daily commutes, three meals a day, round-trip airfare, and comprehensive health insurance.







Applicants must be female, aged between 21 and 44 years, and while educational qualifications are not a prerequisite, they should have experience in Thai and foot massage, supported by at least 150 hours of certified training. A medical examination to ensure good health is also required for all candidates.

The campaign aims to provide overseas employment opportunities without the burden of application or service fees. The only expenses for successful candidates will be related to personal documentation and health checks, totaling an estimated 6,500 Thai Baht.







Interested individuals can submit their applications via email at [email protected] until March 31, 2024. Further details can be obtained by calling the Overseas Employment Administration Division at 02-245-1034 or contacting the Ministry of Labour’s hotline at 1506 during normal business hours. (NNT)































