Rayong students win Kibo-ABC Award for space experiment

Two students from Rayong province have been honored with the Kibo-ABC Award for their project submitted to the Asian Try-Zero G 2023 program, conducted aboard Japan’s Kibo module at the International Space Station earlier this year.

Wanwalee Channgam and Phuttima Prakobchart from Rayongwittayakorn School were recognized for their “Starfish Exercise for Microgravity” experiment. Their project was one of 14 experiments performed on the Kibo module by Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa in February.







The National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) commended the students for their thorough research and detailed diagrams illustrating exercise movements in a microgravity environment. Feedback from the Japanese astronaut helped the team refine and further develop their project.

Additionally, Chayanin Lertudomsak from Suankularb Wittayalai School in Bangkok received the Crew Award for his “Water Spheres and Electrostatic Force” experiment proposal. He expressed pride in receiving the award and acknowledged the unique opportunity to enhance his experience and knowledge. (NNT)





































