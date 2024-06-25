PM inspects Phase 3 of Laem Chabang Port development project

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his team conducted a strategic visit to Rayong and Chonburi provinces on June 23 to oversee key development projects within the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

At U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong, the prime minister assessed the progress of a major project to connect the facility with a high-speed rail network linking three airports. The network is expected to enhance transportation from Bangkok’s eastern areas to the city center, boosting economic growth, trade, and tourism across the EEC and beyond. During a meeting, Srettha urged the Ministry of Transport and the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) to expedite construction and promised details on the high-speed rail project by the end of July.







In Chonburi, the premier, along with Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit, visited Jomtien Beach to examine the proposed F1 racing route. The trip is part of the government’s strategy to attract international tourists, with plans to host F1 races starting in 2028, alongside potential Formula E events.

The final stop was at Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi’s Si Racha district, where the delegation inspected Phase 3 of the port development project. Accompanied by representatives from the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) and the CNNC joint venture, Srettha noted that Phase 1 of the project, which includes land reclamation, dredging, and wave breaker construction, is 13.26% complete. Efforts are underway to accelerate construction to meet the June 2026 deadline.







Phase 2, involving the construction of docks, roads, and infrastructure, has been contracted to China Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd. The third and fourth phases are in the contractor selection process. Once completed, Phase 3 of the project will increase container capacity from 11 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) to 18 million TEUs annually, enhancing rail and coastal shipping capabilities. The development supports Thailand’s economic growth and aligns with the government’s goal to reduce transportation expenses from 14% to 12% of the country’s GDP.













































