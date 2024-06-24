AI impact on Thai employment in service sector predicted to be limited

Kasikorn Research Center predicts that artificial intelligence (AI) will have a limited impact on Thai employment, with less than 4% of service sector employees at high risk of being replaced by the technology. The service sector, which accounts for 52.4% of Thailand’s GDP, would be the most affected, but only 280,000 employees, representing 3.5% of the sector’s workforce, are considered highly vulnerable to AI replacement. Nonetheless, AI could influence 34.7% of the sector’s GDP.







A joint study by Microsoft and LinkedIn revealed that 74% of Thai business leaders, compared to 66% globally, would not hire candidates without AI skills. This highlights the growing importance of AI proficiency in the workforce. The study shows that 92% of knowledge workers in Thailand use AI at work, significantly higher than the global average of 75%.

While construction jobs face lower risks from AI, finance and professional services industries are more vulnerable. The report also highlights that Thai employers value AI skills highly and are willing to pay a premium to hire workers with these capabilities.







Microsoft Thailand Managing Director Dhanawat Suthumpun noted the widespread acceptance of generative AI tools in the workplace, indicating a “Bring Your Own AI” trend among employees. The trend could lead to companies missing out on the benefits of strategic AI use at scale and potentially putting company data at risk.

A survey by Microsoft and LinkedIn for the 2024 Work Trend Index, involving 31,000 people across 31 countries, also showed that 91% of Thai business leaders believe their company needs to adopt AI to remain competitive, compared to the global average of 79%.(NNT)





































