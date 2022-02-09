Rayong oil slick not affecting locals and tourism; future prevention measures planned

The Ministry of Industry has stated that oil slick off the coast of Rayong province should be cleared up by Thursday (10 Feb), after an estimated 50,000 liters of crude leaked from an undersea pipeline near Map Ta Phut on January 25..







Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed concern over the environmental impact of the spill, as well as its effect on local residents and the tourism industry.

Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited (SPRC), which owns the pipeline, had sent a team of divers to check the site and assess the damage.



Minister Suriya said the spill would not affect locals and tourism, particularly Mae Ram Phueng beach.

He also said a panel consisting of the Marine Department, together with the ministries of natural resources and environment, public health, and industry, will investigate the oil incident and draw up measures for future prevention. (NNT)



























