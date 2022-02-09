Thai private sector to visit Saudi Arabia for trade promotion

The Thai Chamber of Commerce plans a trip of businesspeople to Saudi Arabia this month to expand bilateral trade and investment.

TCC chairman Sanan Angubolkul said TCC representatives met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to discuss the planned trip after a recent visit of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to Saudi Arabia.







Present in the meeting with Mr Don were high-level executives of businesses with potential in Saudi Arabia including the producers of consumer products, foods, farm products, energy, automobiles, gems and jewelry as well as property developers and executives in tourism and service sectors.



The TCC will have its delegation leave for Saudi Arabia on Feb 26. Members of the trip will go to Riyadh and Neom which are in the Saudi Vision 2030. Mr Sanan said he also learned that the Council of Saudi Chambers wanted to set up a Thai-Saudi Arabian business council and would later discuss relevant details with the Thai private sector.







Meanwhile, Mr Don said the visit to Thailand of HRH Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, had not been scheduled yet. The crown prince would not pay a visit this month and officials concerned had yet to discuss preparation for the reception of the crown prince, Mr Don said. (TNA)



























