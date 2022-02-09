Truck operators in Thailand demand lower diesel price

The Land Transport Federation of Thailand staged a rally to demand the ouster of Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and the diesel price being capped at 25 baht a liter.

The federation had many trucks parked at the Energy Ministry on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in their "Truck power final season" rally.







Its president Apichart Prairungruang said truck operators had organized such rallies twice in October and November last year because an unfair oil price structure and poor management by the government raised oil prices. Then they had two rounds of negotiation with the Energy Ministry and were asked to suspend their protest for 15-30 days. However, their problems were not solved.



Truck operators now demand the government cut the excise tax on oil to 0.10 baht a liter and exclude the biodiesel content in diesel for one year. They also want the government to stop basing local oil prices on refined oil prices in Singapore and to change the energy minister.

They give the government seven days to meet the demand; otherwise, they will stage the next protest on streets. (TNA)






































